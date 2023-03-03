Watch Now
1 dead, 1 injured after semi-truck crashes into multiple vehicles on Hwy 58

The crash resulted in two westbound lanes of Highway 58 being closed in that area until 11 p.m.
Posted at 9:08 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 12:09:14-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 58 left one person dead and another injured on Thurs, Mar 2.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver of a 2016 Kenworth semi-truck did not see traffic stopped ahead of him and crashed into a 2001 GMC Sierra pick-up truck, as well as several other vehicles, for "unknown reasons at this time" shortly before 3:46 p.m. on Highway 58 at H Street.

The semi-truck driver and the driver of the pickup were both taken to Kern Medical Center. The pick-up driver died at the hospital from his injuries. The driver of the semi-truck is currently being treated for major injuries.

The CHP said that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in this crash. The crash resulted in two westbound lanes of Highway 58 being closed in that area until 11 p.m. that night.

