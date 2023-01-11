1 dead, 1 injured following accident in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A fatal accident occurred between two vehicles in Southeast Bakersfield on Tues, Jan 10.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), the accident happened shortly before 5:44 p.m. near the 2500 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from moderate injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Another man was found dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that a vehicle driving southbound on South Mount Vernon Avenue was speeding before veering into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons. The driver crashed into another vehicle head-on.

According to the BPD, speed was a factor in the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.