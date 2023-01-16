1 dead, 3 injured in rollover crash near Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — A woman is dead and three others are injured following a single-car rollover crash near Arvin on Sat, Jan 14.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), four people were traveling westbound in a 2006 Infinity car on Herring Road, west of Edison Road. For reasons not yet known, the driver of the vehicle, Romieo Narvaez, 22, lost control of the car and went into the eastbound lane before driving into a dirt field. The car rolled and flipped multiple times, landing on its roof.

The driver and all three passengers were thrown from the vehicle during the crash. An investigation determined that all four people were not wearing their seatbelts.

Narvaez and a passenger, Brenda Cazarez, 22, were taken to Kern Medical Center (KMC) for major injuries. Another passenger, Randolph Jackson, 19, suffered minor to moderate injuries and was also taken to KMC. One passenger was killed.

This is an ongoing investigation.