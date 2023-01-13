1 dead after head-on crash between SUV and semi-tractor near Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead following a head-on crash between an SUV and a truck-tractor combination near Arvin on Thurs, Jan 12.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash took place on State Route 223 east of Towereline Road shortly before 5:35 p.m. An investigation revealed that an unidentified man, 27, was driving westbound on State Route 223 in a 2018 Mazda SUV when he made an unsafe left turn for unknown reasons. The man turned into the path of a 2022 Peterbilt semi-tractor driving eastbound. The driver of the semi-tractor, Joshua Goreham, 31, attempted to evade the SUV, but was unable to, resulting in a head-on collision.

The man died from his injuries at the scene. Goreham was uninjured. It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at (661) 396-6600.