1 dead following crash on Coffee Road, fog possible factor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead following a crash near the 1800 block of Coffee Road in Northwest Bakersfield on Monday, Dec 26.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), a gardening trick with a trailer was parked on the side of the road when it was rear-ended by an SUV shortly before 6:45 a.m. One man died at the scene and another received moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. All parties stayed on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Drugs and alcohol were determined to not be a factor in this crash. According to the BPD, speed and foggy conditions may have been a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

The BPD would like to remind the public that driving in fog is dangerous. There is an increase in crashes resulting in injuries when there is thick fog. The BPD asks drivers to slow down when in fog, especially if they cannot see clearly.