1 man dead after vehicle falls into canal following crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man died after the vehicle he was driving was submerged in a canal following a crash in South Bakersfield on Tues, June 20.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, law enforcement was notified of a crash between two vehicles near the intersection of South H Street and Berkshire Road around 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle that had fallen into the canal near the road as a result of the crash. The driver was still in the vehicle.

"Several officers entered the water and were able to extricate the driver," according to the BPD. First responders and BPD officers attempted to resuscitate the man using CPR, however, he died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was reportedly uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

