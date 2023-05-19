1 man dead following 3-vehicle crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man has died following a crash involving three vehicles in Downtown Bakersfield on Thurs, May 18.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the crash occurred near the intersection of Union Avenue and East 18th Street around 10:04 a.m. The majority of people involved in the crash had minor injuries, however, one man was taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries. He later died at the hospital.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

