1 man stabbed after fans fight at CONCACAF Gold Cup match at Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KERO) — Friendly competition nearly turned deadly at Levi's Stadium on Sun, July 2.

According to the Santa Clara Police Department, a fight broke out between a group of fans near the end of the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Mexico and Qatar. After the fight, a man was left with a critical stab wound near his collarbone.

SCPD Public Information Officer Lieutenant Cuong Phan says that police are not sure how a knife made its way into the stadium.

"When guests enter the stadium, they are required to go through a magnetometer or metal detector," said Phan. "They are also secondary-screened if something gets through. Unfortunately, a knife did get through. Right now, we're sifting through the information and we are still trying to identify our suspects."

The SCPD is looking for public assistance in finding the stabbing suspect. The SCPD released photos of a man and woman who they believe are involved with the stabbing on Mon, July 3.

Investigators have been able to narrow down their search thanks to videos and pictures submitted of the incident.

As the investigation continues, the focus shifts to the next event at Levi's Stadium, a soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus on Sat, July 22.

