12-year-old arrested after making threats against Tehachapi schools

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A 12-year-old has been arrested after threatening Tehachapi schools in a social media post.

According to a release, the Tehachapi Unified School District contacted the police department on Tuesday morning about a potential threat posted to social media. The juvenile threatened to "pull a school shooting."

The 12-year-old was not a student in the school district, but was a resident in Tehachapi.

Officers were able to identify and detain the 12-year-old at his home. The juvenile was arrested for making criminal threats and transported to Juvenile Hall.

The 12-year-old's parents owned several firearms, which according to authorities were "properly and safely secured inside the residence." The parents surrendered the firearms to officers.

"The Tehachapi Police Department considers any threat toward students or school campuses to be extremely serious and we urge members of the public to report these threats immediately. We also encourage parents to actively monitor the social media activity of their children," said the Tehachapi police in the statement released Tuesday.