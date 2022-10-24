Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

12th annual Coptic Orthodox Festival held in Bakersfield

Community members gathered for the 12th annual Coptic Orthodox Church Festival in Bakersfield on Saturday, October 22nd and Sunday, October 3rd. The festival serves as a chance for everyone to learn more about Egyptian culture, from authentic dishes to art and clothing.
Coptic Orthodox Festival
Posted at 7:52 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 10:52:49-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community members gathered for the 12th annual Coptic Orthodox Church Festival in Bakersfield on Saturday, October 22nd and Sunday, October 3rd. The festival serves as a chance for everyone to learn more about Egyptian culture, from authentic dishes to art and clothing.

One of the priests said it was great to be back after not being able to gather during the pandemic.

"This is our first year back, so we're so excited to receive all our neighbors, the community that we are among here, and we love always to share with them our faith, our doctrine of the church," said Beshoy Dawood. "And not only that but also we give them a flavor of the culture."

Dawood also said that the most important thing about the festival is sharing their faith from 2,000 years ago and how they continue to hold onto their roots today.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living Spooky Szn Costume Contest

Submit Your Picture Today + Vote for Your Favorite!