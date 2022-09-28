16th Annual 999 Officer Down Ride happening this Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Every day law enforcement officers put themselves in harms way to protect and some times it comes at the greatest cost. This weekend, hundreds will come together to honor those who've lost their lives in the line of duty during the 999 Foundation's Officer Down Ride.

The Kern County 999 Foundation is a non-profit organization assisting the families of Kern County Peace Officers who have died in the line of duty since 2007. Every year they help honor those families and officers with this ride.

The parade will start from Original Roadhouse Steaks ☆ BBQ on Rosedale Highway at 9:00 and head to the downtown Law Enforcement Memorial for the first stop, and then continue from 9:30-10:00 to the Memorial Ceremony.

100% of the BBQ and ticket sales proceeds to the Kern County 999 Officer Down Foundation.

Preregistration will be held on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Original Roadhouse. Day of registration will begin Saturday at 7 a.m.