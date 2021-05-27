Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

18 cars seized during overnight DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield

Two arrested for outstanding felony warrants
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Police Lights
Posted at 9:25 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 12:25:50-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department held a DUI checkpoint overnight ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.

Officials say one driver out of nearly 1,300 was arrested for DUI. Two were arrested for outstanding felony warrants and one driver was driving while unlicensed. Seven others were cited for driving with a suspended license and 18 cars were seized.

BPD reminds people to call 9-1-1 if they see a suspected impaired driver.

And the CHP will be on maximum enforcement this holiday weekend. From 6 p.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. on Monday they will be out in force looking for impaired drivers. That includes marijuana and prescription medications.

CHP also wants to remind you to buckle up and put down that cell phone.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran