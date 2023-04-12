Watch Now
$1M lottery ticket sold at Boron truck stop

According to the California Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,019,032 was sold at the Love's Truck Stop on Boron Frontage Road near Highway 58.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 14:14:53-04

BORON, Calif. (KERO) — A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth over $1 million was sold in Boron on Tues, April 11.

According to the California Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,019,032 was sold at a Love's Travel Stop on Boron Frontage Road near Highway 58.

The lucky ticket matched nearly all numbers in that night's draw, only missing one Mega number. The missing number resulted in no one winning the Mega Millions jackpot that night, now standing at $476 million for Friday night's draw.

The Mega Millions draw is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 p.m. All players must buy their tickets before 7:45 p.m. on the same day.

To learn more about the California Lottery, visit its website.

