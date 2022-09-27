Watch Now
1st Bakersfield Jockey Club Awards Breakfast of the year to take place at Hodel's

BC Head Football Coach Todd Littlejohn will be the guest presenter at the first Bakersfield Jockey Club Awards Breakfast of the year on Tuesday, September 27th.
Bakersfield College (FILE)
Posted at 7:02 AM, Sep 27, 2022
Coach Littlejohn will be introducing ten local coaches who will present their selected student-athletes with the Jockey Club Award. Student-athletes from football, cross country, tennis, water polo, and volleyball will be at the event.

The award ceremony and breakfast will take place at Hodel's Restaurant on Knudsen Drive near Olive Drive. The public is invited.

Breakfast is $15 and will be served from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. Award presentations are from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

