1st snow storm of season shuts down I-80 in Sierras

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Heavy snowfall arrived in the Sierras on Tuesday, November 2nd, causing spinouts and forcing highway shutdowns.

Drivers like Angela Sneed and her sister, who were traveling along I-80, felt the effects of the Sierra snow as they drove with their new puppy.

"This is her first snow," said Sneed about her dog. "Full tank of gas, a case of water, and a couple of packages of beef jerky."

Just moments after Sneed refueled, the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) closed I-80 due to spinouts causing chaos along the roadway. CalTrans said that they pre-positioned 150 pieces of snow equipment to clear roadways as soon as snow started falling in order to clear the highway quickly for drivers and tractor-trailers carrying millions of dollars of commercial goods.

I-80 has since reopened but CalTrans is still asking drivers to take it slow.