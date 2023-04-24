2 adults, 1 child rescued from Lake Ming

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Search and Rescue pulled three people from the waters of Lake Ming around 6:15 p.m. on Sun, April 23, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Two adults and one child were rescued near the Lake Ming Campgrounds around 6:30 p.m., according to Tim Ortiz, Battalion Chief of the Bakersfield Fire Department. Only two of the three people were wearing life vests. There were no injuries and the three were cleared after a medical evaluation by Hall Ambulance EMTs.

According to Ortiz, "21 firefighters from the Bakersfield Fire Department and the Kern County Fire Department responded to the incident."

The BFD would like to remind the public to stay out of the Kern River.

