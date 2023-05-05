2 arrested in Frazier Park after 240 marijuana plants discovered by deputies

FRAIZER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Two people were arrested in Frazier Park for marijuana cultivation and sales after Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered around 240 marijuana plants at their home on Wed, May 3.

According to the KCSO, deputies pulled over a Uhaul van containing "several large black trash bags containing marijuana" near the intersection of Cuddy Valley Road and Tecuya Drive. The discovery prompted deputies to search the home of the occupants of the van, Hovhannes Sayadyan, 29, and Garni Boghosian-Molhemi, 28.

The home, located near the 9200 block of Whispering Pines Road in the Pinon Pines area, was searched by deputies with a warrant. During the search, the KCSO found approximately 240 marijuana plants, as well as signs that the home was being used for cultivation.

Sayadyan and Boghosian-Molhemi were arrested and taken to the Kern County Jail.

