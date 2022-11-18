2 California State University Bakersfield men's basketball games chosen for regional television broadcast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Big West announced on Friday, November 18th that it would be expanding its linear television coverage by adding 17 college basketball games to its Spectrum SportsNet channel. The California State University Bakersfield (CSUB) men's basketball team will be playing two of these scheduled games.

The Roadrunners will be playing on December 31st, New Year's Eve, against University of California Irvine on CSUB's home court. They will also face off against California State University Fullerton at the same location on February 25th, 2023. Both games are scheduled to air on the Spectrum SportsNet channel.

Other teams that will receive a televised game include California State University Northridge, California Polytechnic State University, and University of California Davis. Each Big West men's team will see airtime at least once on the channel.