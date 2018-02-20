2 found dead in California City in possible homicide

Partly Cloudy
HI: 55°
LO: 33°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - At least two people are dead and a third hospitalized in California City on Tuesday morning.
California City police are investigating the incident as a possible homicide off Hemock Avenue and Neuralia Road. Cal City police officials say the person who was hospitalized suffered stab wounds.
It's not known if any arrests have been made.
A man is in custody after he allegedly robbed an Albertsons in Rosamond on Monday night.
The eastbound shoulder on Pond Road between Magnolia and Palm Avenues in Wasco will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 20 till March 1 for…
Bakersfield College is celebrating Black History Month with a few events on campus.
At least two people are dead and a third hospitalized in California City on Tuesday morning.