2 found dead in California City in possible homicide

7:15 AM, Feb 20, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - At least two people are dead and a third hospitalized in California City on Tuesday morning.

California City police are investigating the incident as a possible homicide off Hemock Avenue and Neuralia Road. Cal City police officials say the person who was hospitalized suffered stab wounds. 

It's not known if any arrests have been made. 

