KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Two local high school teams qualified to compete in the largest robotics competition in the world on Sat, March 4.

The McFarland High School Robotics Team were finalists at the VEX Robotics Region 3 State Championship, where they qualified to compete at the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

Centennial High School also qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship.

The championship is expected to take place from Tues, April 25 until Thurs, May 4.