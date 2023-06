BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two people were rescued from the canal near Central Bakersfield on Thurs, June 22.

According to officials, the driver of a truck over-corrected and accidentally drove into the canal behind a local Burger King near 34th Street and Union Avenue. They say the two people inside the truck were able to get out with help from employees from the fast food restaurant.

No one was injured in the crash.