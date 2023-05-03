2 sandbag distribution events to take place in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two sandbag distribution events will take place in Bakersfield on Fri, May 5 and Sat, May 6.

Free sandbags will be given away to Kern County residents who may be impacted by future storms and flooding. The sandbags were donated by local businesses such as Deluge Consulting Incorporated, Total Site Supply Company, Summit Erosion Control, and Josco Construction Incorporated, with distribution support being handled by the County of Kern and Caudel Fire and Plumbing.

The first distribution event will take place at Stramler Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Meanwhile, the second event will take place at the west entrance of Hart Park after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit BakersfieldSandBag.com.

