2 teens arrested for carjacking, robbery in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) arrested two teenagers in Southwest Bakersfield for carjacking on Mon, April 10.

According to the BPD, police officers responded to a reported carjacking near the 4600 block of Planz Road around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found two different victims who had had their vehicles stolen.

Officers later located the stolen vehicles near the intersection of Wible Road and Planz Road. According to the BPD, law enforcement attempted to initiate a traffic enforcement stop before being led on a "short vehicle and foot pursuit."

The suspects, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested after the chase for carjacking and robbery before being transported to Kern County Juvenile Hall.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

