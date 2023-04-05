Wasco man faces multiple charges including willful cruelty to a child

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Officer (KCSO) and members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program arrested two men in Wasco on Tues, April 4.

According to the KCSO, deputies arrived at a home near the 1800 block of D Street to serve a search warrant shortly before 5 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Edtson Vasquez, 21, and Rene Fierro, 25. According to the KCSO, both men are "members of a Wasco street gang."

During a search of the residence, law enforcement discovered a "ghost gun," a loaded semi-automatic 9mm pistol without a serial number. They also discovered a high-capacity magazine, according to the KCSO.

Fierro was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as possession of an undetected firearm, participation in a criminal street gang, and willful cruelty to a child. The KCSO did not specify details related to the final crime.

Meanwhile, Vasquez was arrested and transported to the Kern County Jail for an outstanding felony warrant unrelated to the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.

