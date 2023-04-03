Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2-year-old injured in 2-vehicle crash in East Bakersfield

Police say a two-year-old in the sedan suffered major injuries. No one else was hurt.
Police say a two-year-old in the sedan suffered major injuries. No one else was hurt.
Crash (FILE)
Posted at 10:02 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 13:46:46-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A two-year-old was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in East Bakersfield on Sun, April 2.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), the crash happened at 12:30 p.m. in the area of King Street and Niles Street. Vehicles involved include a pickup truck and a sedan.

An investigation revealed that the sedan was traveling west on Niles Street when it crashed into a pickup truck as it was crossing the street. As a result, the pickup truck rolled over several times and the sedan knocked down a utility pole.

Police say a two-year-old in the sedan suffered major injuries. No one else was hurt.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson