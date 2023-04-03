2-year-old injured in 2-vehicle crash in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A two-year-old was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in East Bakersfield on Sun, April 2.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), the crash happened at 12:30 p.m. in the area of King Street and Niles Street. Vehicles involved include a pickup truck and a sedan.

An investigation revealed that the sedan was traveling west on Niles Street when it crashed into a pickup truck as it was crossing the street. As a result, the pickup truck rolled over several times and the sedan knocked down a utility pole.

Police say a two-year-old in the sedan suffered major injuries. No one else was hurt.

