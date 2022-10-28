2022 California Economic Summit held in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 2022 California Economic Summit began on Thursday, October 27th at the Mechanics Bank Arena.

It's fitting that the summit is being held in Bakersfield this year, as Kern County is one of the largest energy producers in the nation. From solar to oil, not to mention being home to the largest wind farm, Kern is the energy capital of California and why energy leaders are hoping the county is one of the starting points to move energy forward.

"The summit has two goals," said CEO of California Foward, Micah Weinberg. "One is to have better public policies in the state. Ones that are less ideological, less partisan driven. And the other goal is to introduce California to itself. There are hundreds of people at the summit that have never been to Bakersfield before and they should have. If you're going to be making public policies that affect Bakersfield and Kern County, you need to come and be in Bakersfield and Kern County and meet people here and learn about their lives."

The summit continues again on Friday, October 28th at the Mechanics Bank Arena from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.