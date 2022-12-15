Watch Now
23 children and teenagers to be granted citizenship in Delano during ceremony

New American citizens take the Oath of Citizenship during a naturalization ceremony.
Posted at 7:08 AM, Dec 15, 2022
DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A ceremony that will grant 23 people in Delano their citizenship will take place on Thursday, December 15th.

The recipients are between the ages of 10 and 18 years old, coming from Afghanistan, Egypt, Mexico, Kenya, and other nations.

These types of events are held periodically to recognize and celebrate the naturalization of young immigrants who have derived citizenship through either naturalized parents or adoption.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services will present to them their certificates at 1 p.m. at the Delano County Library.

