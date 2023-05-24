Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

23ABC donates $1,000 to Honor Flight Kern County

Honor Flight Kern County's mission is to send local veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials built in their honor.
On the 23rd of each month, the station is issuing a $1,000 donation to different non-profits across Kern County.
Kern County Honor Flight check
Posted at 10:10 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 13:10:50-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In celebration of our 70th anniversary, 23ABC is giving back to the community it serves.

On the 23rd of each month, the station is issuing a $1,000 donation to different non-profits across Kern County. This month, we donated $1,000 to Honor Flight Kern County.

The nonprofit's mission is to send local veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials built in their honor. The trip includes air and ground transportation, meals, overnight accommodations, and guided tours at no cost to the vets.

Honor Flight Kern County is one of 136 hubs across the nation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads: Submit Your Picture