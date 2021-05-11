23ABC Interview: Vince Fong discusses Newsom's drought proclamation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Assemblyman Vince Fong says he and other politicians from Kern County met with Governor Newsom this morning regarding water shortages in our community.

While the governor did announce that a $5.1 billion package toward water infrastructure with more than 100 action items to address the ongoing drought.

Fong says something that he and fellow lawmakers are pushing for; water storage was not one of those

23 ABC Vince Fong comments on drought proclamation

There’s a lot of drought mitigation that the governor has proposed, we’re reviewing those specifics, but at the end of the day, we need water storage. We need to collect the water mother nature has blessed us with and begin to store that water for the long run.

Fong adds they’ve been talking about water storage for a long time and he says a change should have happened decades ago.

He also says voters in California have even passed bonds to invest in water storage, which would help prevent future droughts.