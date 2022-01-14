23ABC looks at Kevin McCarthy’s decision to not be involved in 1/6 panel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A congressional committee is investigating the Capitol insurrection on January 6 last year and Bakersfield’s local congressman was asked to voluntarily testify but denied that request.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he won’t cooperate with the house select committee. The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection asked McCarthy to submit an interview and turn over records pertaining to the deadly riot.

McCarthy put out a statement Wednesday night saying in part quote, “As a representative and the leader of the minority party, it is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee’s abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward.”

On Thursday morning, in a briefing about his discussions with former President Donald Trump during the Capitol riots, McCarthy defended his decision to not voluntarily testify.

“My conversation was very short, advising the president of what was happening. There is nothing that I can provide the January sixth committee for legislation of them moving forward.”

When asked in the briefing why earlier McCarthy said he would cooperate with the investigation when asked about it in May and now chose not to do so.

“That was two months before Nancy Pelosi decided for the first time in history by any speaker to deny the minority to even put their individuals on a committee. So, when you asked me that question, never did I think a speaker would play such politics.”

23ABC talked with McCarthy in September and also asked him about testifying, which he responded to, “I have nothing to add to it.”