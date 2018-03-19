23ABC partners with Chevron to surprise local students with meteorology kits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Monday morning a class of first graders at Castle Elementary were surprised by our own 23ABC Chief Meteorologist Elaina Rusk and representatives with Chevron.

Their teacher, Jennifer Rodriguez, was the latest winner of Chevron's Donors Choose program, which provides thousands to support innovative classroom projects. As a result of this grant, Castle's STEAM Academy students received meteorology kits that included a model tornado, cloud chamber and rain gauge, which Elaina was on hand to explain how to use.

Educators can submit funding requests for materials and experiences that enhance the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) learning environment for their students here in Kern County. Visit Donors Choose for more information.