23rd annual Kern County College Night held at Mechanics Bank Theater and Convention Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — High school students had the opportunity to take a peek into their futures on Sunday, September 11th.

The 23rd annual Kern County College Night started at 5 p.m. and ended at 8 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Theater and Convention Center. The event was free and featured representatives from a variety of public and private colleges and universities there to meet with students.

"So here tonight when they meet with the representatives, they can fill out information cards and they can get websites and stuff where they can go register," said Wendy Ward, a member of the event's planning committee. "We also have computers on hand, where they can register for those colleges to receive information or set up tours. And then also, they can go back to their home site schools and talk with their counselors."

"We have a lot of schools and campuses and programs that people wouldn't have thought of or wouldn't have been able to get out and see or go and visit, so just getting that exposure and communication and talk with them, they might start seeing other opportunities that they may not have considered before," Ward continued.

Kern County College Night happens every year on the Monday after Labor Day.