23rd annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair to take place

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 23rd annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair will be held at the Larry E Reider Education Center in Downtown Bakersfield on Sat, Feb 4. The event is Kern County's largest gathering of educational job recruiters and is sponsored by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

The job fair is asking for those who are internship eligible, fully credentialed, and in possession of a bachelor's degree or higher to attend the event. They are also interested in seeing individuals looking to be Career Technical Education (CTE) teachers, speech pathologists, school nurses, occupational therapists, and special education teachers, as well as single-subject and multiple-subject teachers, for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Resumes and credential copies are not required at the job fair, however, it is suggested that attendees bring copies of their resumes so that they can distribute them to potential employers. There will be no photocopying services available at the event.

The Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair asks eligible attendees to pre-register for the event online. Registered attendees will have a scheduled meeting time between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Non-registered attendees should arrive at the event at 11 a.m. for onsite registration.

For more information, call Evelyn Feliciano at (661) 636-4750.