23rd annual Latino Food Festival to be held at Kern County Fairgrounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 23rd annual Latino Food Festival will take place at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Sun, May 28.

The event will feature cultural food, various competitions and contests, vendors, a health and wellness resource area, and a kids' camp. Some of the contests at the event include the menudo and pozole cook-offs, the jalapeno eating contest, and the booth decorating contest.

The event will also feature a variety of entertainers, with Maxi and Cheri from the 80s girl group The Mary Jane Girls, 90s hip-hop duo A Lighter Shade of Brown, and Banda Los Sebastianes headlining the event. Other performers include DJ Danny P, Mariachi San Marcos, Ballet Folklorico Huaztecalli, and La Sonora Dinamita.

The event is presented by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. To learn more about the event, visit the chamber's website.

