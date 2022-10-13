23rd Kern County Veterans Stand Down to take place at Stramler Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The organizers of the 23rd Kern County Veterans Stand Down are expecting hundreds of local military men, women, and families to join them at Stramler Park on Thursday, October 13th.

The event returned from the pandemic last year, with 500 veterans descending on the make-shift command post. Some of the services provided include meals, clothing, and medical or employment assistance. There will also be comfort kits and haircuts.

There were 86 services provided in 2021, with nearly 100 setting up shop at Stramler Park this year, including a number of employers with job opportunities.

"We're excited to have the Bakersfield Police Department. They're going to be here trying to do some recruiting," said Kern County Veterans Stand Down chairperson Deb Johnson. "Catapillar and some of our staples, the Veterans Resource Services Incorporated (VSRI), Amazon, they've got a great veterans program."

While this annual event focuses on homeless veterans, Johnson said the Stand Down started adding more resources for all veterans back in 2009. It is the biggest single event of the year to help Kern County's local veterans.

The gates open at 8 a.m. at Stramler Park.