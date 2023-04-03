27 Kern County Fire Department recruits graduate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) announced that 27 recruits graduated from KCFD Recruit Academy 22-4 on Fri, March 31.
Each recruit received their firefighter badge during the graduation ceremony and was wished a "safe and rewarding career of service." One recruit, Dalton Bellah, was selected as the Top Recruit by his peers for displaying integrity, service, and leadership.
A list of recruits is available below.
Colin Ames
Robert Amidon
Dalton Bellah
Nathanael Betz
Michael Castillo
Joshua Epperly
Mark Gregory
Peter Hamblet
Oscar Holguin
Joshua Karr
Byron King
James Krueger
Bryce Martin
Chase McAllister
Coby Minnie
Christian Miranda
Jesus Ojeda De La Torre
Joseph Orozco
Rafael Ruiz Vasquez
Henry Salguero
Jacob Scherer
Jacob Spears
Jonathan Sprague
Michael Turowski
Eduardo Valdez
Brandon Wright
William Yuth