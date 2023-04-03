27 Kern County Fire Department recruits graduate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) announced that 27 recruits graduated from KCFD Recruit Academy 22-4 on Fri, March 31.

Each recruit received their firefighter badge during the graduation ceremony and was wished a "safe and rewarding career of service." One recruit, Dalton Bellah, was selected as the Top Recruit by his peers for displaying integrity, service, and leadership.

A list of recruits is available below.

Colin Ames

Robert Amidon

Dalton Bellah

Nathanael Betz

Michael Castillo

Joshua Epperly

Mark Gregory

Peter Hamblet

Oscar Holguin

Joshua Karr

Byron King

James Krueger

Bryce Martin

Chase McAllister

Coby Minnie

Christian Miranda

Jesus Ojeda De La Torre

Joseph Orozco

Rafael Ruiz Vasquez

Henry Salguero

Jacob Scherer

Jacob Spears

Jonathan Sprague

Michael Turowski

Eduardo Valdez

Brandon Wright

William Yuth

