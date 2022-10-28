3 Eastern Kern libraries extend their hours

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Library will extend the hours of three of its branches in Eastern Kern on November 7th. The three branches are the Kern River Valley branch, the Ridgecrest branch, and the Tehachapi branch.

"The ability to expand hours and days at three of our East Kern libraries is an example of our department's commitment to listening to patrons in our rural communities and providing more opportunity for them to access and use library services with more hours and days of opening," said Andie Sullivan, Director of Libraries. "We are working on expanding days and hours of opening at other countywide library locations too."

The Kern River Valley branch will now be open Wednesday through Saturday, with Wednesdays and Thursdays being open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Fridays being open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturdays opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m.

The Ridgecrest branch will now be open Tuesday through Saturday, with Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Fridays will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Tehachapi branch will also be open Tuesday through Saturday, with the same hours as the Ridgecrest branch.