Students to be honored during Ford Dream Builders program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 33 high school leaders will be honored during the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Ford Dream Builders program on Wed, March 15.

The event is hosted by the Jim Burke Education Foundation and aims to celebrate the completion of community projects by four teams of senior students from local high schools. Officials say that the teams this year drew inspiration from projects done during previous years.

The foundation will also announce scholarships for program participants and awards recognizing local community leaders.

The celebration will be held at the Kern High School District Career and Technical Education Center at 6:30 p.m. The Career and Technical Education Center is on Old River Road in Southwest Bakersfield.