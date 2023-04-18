348 free smoke alarms installed for Delano families during Sound The Alarm event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 348 smoke alarms were installed for free in multiple Delano homes during a Sounds The Alarm home fire safety event on Sat, April 15.

Volunteers from the Kern County Fire Department, Kern County Community Emergency Response Team, Delano Chamber of Commerce, Wonderful Company, Full Stream Staffing, Red Cross, and Bank of the Sierra installed fire alarms in 120 homes. 428 residents were served by those volunteers.

“We are grateful to everyone who supported this weekend’s Sound The Alarm event to serve 428 of our neighbors and provide them with the tools to be safer from home fires,” said Isabel Bravo, Kern County and Eastern Sierra Chapter Board of Directors Vice Chair. “Home fires are a constant threat in our community, accounting for most of our disaster responses. This weekend’s efforts will make a lasting difference to help save lives and protect those who are most vulnerable.”

The event was a part of the Sound The Alarm Campaign, which aims to install 600 smoke alarms in Kern County during the spring. Volunteers have installed over 8,350 free smoke alarms in over 3,220 households in Kern County, partially due to monetary donations from the California Resources Corporation, Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino, Wonderful Company, and Bank of the Sierra.

The Sound The Alarm Campaign is a part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign. According to the Red Cross, the campaign has saved at least 1,583 lives nationwide since 2014, 14 of which were in Central California.

