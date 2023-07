BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 34th annual Westchester Fourth of July Parade will be held on Independence Day.

The event invites people to bring their families down to walk or ride bikes, scooters, or wagons throughout the neighborhood, toward Cedar Street. There will be games and water fun for children, as well as awards for the best-decorated scooters and bikes.

The parade will begin at the intersection of 22nd Street and Elm Street at 9 a.m.