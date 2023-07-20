4 new stores added to Outlets at Tejon, Back-to-School Bonanza to be held

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Outlets at Tejon announced that it has added four new stores to the outlet mall, which currently has over 50 stores.

According to a representative of the outlets, the new stores are Forever 21, Lacoste, U.S. Polo Assn., and K-Pop Star. Two of the stores, U.S. Polo Assn. and K-Pop Star, have already opened.

U.S. Polo Assn., also known as the United States Polo Association and USPA, is a men's polo shirt store. The store opened on Thurs, July 13. Meanwhile, K-Pop Star, known online as K-Pop Star USA, is a small business that sells merchandise based on Korean pop music and idols. K-Pop Star opened in May.

Two of the stores, Forever 21 and Lacoste, have yet to open. Forever 21 is a fast-fashion retailer with various stores across the country and a focus on trendy clothing among young adults. The store is expected to open on Sat, Aug 5. Meanwhile, Lacoste is a men's and women's clothing store with a focus on polos and leather. Lacoste is expected to open in September.

“As we add more lifestyle brands to the Outlets at Tejon we are thrilled to bring Lacoste, U.S. Polo Assn., Forever 21, and K-Pop Star to our shoppers, adding to the diverse retail experience here,” said Becca Bland, Director of Marketing for Tejon Ranch. “Our post-pandemic recovery has continually been trending upward when it comes to leasing and tenant demands as we diversify tenants and increase foot traffic.”

The Outlets at Tejon will also hold a Back-to-School Bonanza event at 1 p.m. on Sat, Aug 5. The event will give children free backpacks, pencils, binders, glue sticks, and other school supplies in preparation for the upcoming school year.

