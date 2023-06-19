4 rafters rescued from Kern River near Hobo Campground

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Four rafters were rescued by Kern Valley Search and Rescue after they were stranded in the Kern River on Sun, June 18.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, KCSO deputies and Search and Rescue team members went to Hobo Campground around 2:43 p.m. after receiving reports of "multiple people stuck in the river, needing rescue." Upon arrival, four people were found in the river.

The KCSO and Search and Rescue were able to rescue all four people. In a statement sent on the same day as the incident, the KCSO said that three of the four rafters had been rescued, however, one person was "still stranded," with efforts "underway to safely rescue the person." A follow-up statement explaining that the final rafter was saved was sent around 12:34 a.m. on Mon, June 19.

According to the KCSO, "All rafters were in good health and reunited with family."

