41 elected district attorneys challenge early release of 76,000 state prison inmates

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced Thursday that she has joined 40 other elected district attorneys across the state in filing a petition with the Secretary of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

That petition requests the repeal of temporary emergency regulations which could lead to the early release of more than 76,000 California prison inmates.

Zimmer released a statement saying in part “The early release of thousands of California's most serious and violent offenders is an unprecedented assault on public safety."

Zimmer went on to say "These regulations seek to shorten the sentences of violent and repeat offenders, and they were passed without public input or comment. If permitted to stand, these regulations would shorten the sentences of more than 80% of the current prison population. Californians are entitled to be advised of and give input on such drastic measures that have a profound impact upon public safety."