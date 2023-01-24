43rd Annual Prayer Breakfast brings community together

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This morning hundreds made their way out to the 43rd Annual Prayer Breakfast. The non-denominational event brings together community leaders from all sectors to pray over the upcoming year and challenges to come.

This year's theme was based on Romans 15:13, which was Apostle Paul’s prayer for “Christians in Rome”. Retired Reverend and Bakersfield native Mark Lawrence was this year’s keynote speaker.

From Mayor Karen Goh to Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry, leaders from all sectors were in attendance. Even student leaders from local high schools made their way out to the breakfast.

Among the topics discussed include homelessness, education, public safety and more.