45 citations and 4 vehicles impounded during CHP pedestrian safety enforcement operation

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) conducted a pedestrian safety enforcement operation in Kern County on Friday.

The operation in East Bakersfield and Oildale resulted in 45 citations, 11 warnings, and four vehicles being impounded.

The CHP aimed to educated drivers on the importance of pedestrian safety including yielding the right-of-way and slowing down in areas pedestrians are likely to be.

The operation in East Bakersfield was on Niles Street at Webster Street while the one in Oildale was on Roberts Lane at Plymouth Avenue.

The CHP conducts pedestrian enforcement actions in response to community requests and to educate the public on the rules at marked and unmarked crossings.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.