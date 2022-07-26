Watch Now
58-year-old man drowns in Southwest Bakersfield swimming pool

A 58-year-old man from Seaside, California was found dead in a pool in Southwest Bakersfield Home on July 17th.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 14:37:56-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 58-year-old man from Seaside, California was found dead in a pool in Southwest Bakersfield Home on July 17th.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Jose Garcia Casillas was found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool. He was transported to Mercy Southwest hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was an accidental drowning.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 3,960 people drown each year, averaging out to around 11 deaths per day. Nearly 80 percent of those who drown are men but adults aren't the ones most at risk of drowning.

The CDC says children ages one through four have the highest drowning rates. Most deaths in this age range happen while kids are in swimming pools. And for every child who drowns another eight are sent to the ER for care after nearly drowning.

