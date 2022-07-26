Kern County Sheriff's Office identifies man who drowned in Lake Isabella

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man who drowned while swimming in Lake Isabella back on July 16th.

KCSO says 70-year-old Francisco Bustamante Cazares was from Adelanto, California.

Witnesses observed him going underwater and not resurfacing. He was later found unresponsive and died at the scene.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 3,960 people drown each year, averaging out to around 11 deaths per day. Nearly 80 percent of those who drown are men but adults aren't the ones most at risk of drowning.

The CDC says children ages one through four have the highest drowning rates. Most deaths in this age range happen while kids are in swimming pools. And for every child who drowns another eight are sent to the ER for care after nearly drowning.