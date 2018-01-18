6 in custody following robbery at AT&T store

Six people are in custody following a robbery at an AT&T store in South Bakersfield on Wednesday night.

According to Bakersfield Police, the AT&T store on Panama Lane off H Street was robbed around 8 p.m.

Police say at least four suspects entered the store and forcibly removed more than $30,000 in electronics.

During an investigation, police ended up at a home on Wible Road off Planz.

Police arrested 18-year-old Frank Randal, 19-year-old Vannoy Sutton, 20-year-old Katteran McCray and 23-year-olds Brian Davis and Daz Robinson. A 17-year-old was also taken into custody.

All face multiple charges including robbery, possession of stolen property and gang-related charges.