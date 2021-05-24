6th Annual End of Watch Workout to honor fallen BPD Officer David Nelson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fallen Bakersfield Police Officer David Nelson will be honored again during the 6th Annual David Nelson End of Watch (EOW) Workout at Garces Memorial High School in Bakersfield.

Officer David Nelson crashed his car and died while chasing a suspect near Bakersfield College in 2015. He is the 57th officer to die while on duty in Kern County.

Every year, BPD and the community come together to participate in a workout to honor Officer Nelson. All of the funds raised during the event are donated to the David Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Officer Nelson was known for his love of fitness and the workout of 1 mile run, 19 sets of exercises, and 1 swim are significant because it was his badge number.

This year, the workout is scheduled for Sunday, June 27 at 8 a.m. BPD is asking for a minimum $20 dollar donation.