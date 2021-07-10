6th Annual Kern County Young Farmers and Ranchers Charity Farmer's Market

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County's Young Farmers and Ranchers were up early Saturday morning setting out their fresh fruits, vegetables and more for their 6th Annual Charity Farmer's Market.

The farmer's market was set up at the Farm Credit West off of Merle Haggard Drive and runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Proceeds from the event will go towards building a garden for Norris Middle School to teach students about agriculture and eating healthy.

Lucas Espericueta, the organizer of this fundraiser, said he started this event back in 2015 as a way to support the giving nature of our local farmers.

Allie Cushnyr, who is a member of the Kern County Young Farmers and Ranchers, said the produce at the farmer's market was donated by local farmers and grown in Kern County.

Cushnyr said prices for the produce are similar to what one would find at a grocery store. And the suggested donation price will go towards their annual charity. The other three years KCYFR held their annual farmer's market they raised money for the Boys and Girls Club, Downtown Mission and Kern County Museum.